Bloomfield PD Cracking Down On Drivers Who Don't Stop For Pedestrians

Paul Milo
Bloomfield police are enforcing a law requiring drivers to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.
Bloomfield police are enforcing a law requiring drivers to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk. Photo Credit: State of New Jersey

The Bloomfield Police Department is conducting a special enforcement campaign in April targeting motorists who fail to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, the Division of Public Safety said.

The enforcement campaign will be conducted at "several locations" in the township, officials also said.

Since 2010, drivers in New Jersey have been required to stop, and to stay stopped, while pedestrians are using a crosswalk. Failure to yield to pedestrians can result in a $200 fine, two points on a driver's record and insurance surcharges, according to the Attorney General's Office.

New Jersey had the 17th-highest rate of pedestrian fatalities among the 50 states in 2016,  1.85 per 100,000 population, according to the Governor's Highway Safety Association.

