Bloomfield Man Gets 25 Years For Sexually Assaulting Drugged Toddler

A 34-year-old Bloomfield resident was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison after admitting he and a woman sexually assaulted a toddler in Long Branch two years ago, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jaime Mauricio Leon pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and possession of child pornography in April.

On June 16, 2017, a passerby looked through the window of a Long Branch home and saw Leon and the woman, Olga Diaz, 32, performing sex acts on the child, authorities said. Diaz and Leon planned the assault via text.

A subsequent investigation determined the child had been given sleeping medication immediately prior to the assault.

Diaz, who is known to the child, was arrested the day of the assault and charged with aggravated sexual assault, child endangerment, permitting a child to engage in child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, intending to distribute child pornography and distributing child pornography, as well as conspiracy, NJ 101.5 reported.

Final charges against her are still pending.

Leon, who must serve the full 25-year sentence, was arrested at his Fort Lee workplace June 23, 2017.

