Bloomfield Man Charged In Slaying Of Hillside Resident, Dumping Body

A Bloomfield man has been charged in the killing of a Hillside resident whose body was left in a parking lot last week, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Harry Gonzalez, 29, shot and killed Ralph Jeudi, 32, Dec. 10, authorities said. The remains were discovered in the parking lot of a liquor store on Belleville Avenue in Belleville.

Gonzalez has been charged with murder, conspiracy, desecrating human remains, false swearing, false report and weapons offenses.

The investigation is still active, authorities said. Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

