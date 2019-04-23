Bloomfield Man Admits Sexually Assaulting Child; Woman Also Charged

A 34-year-old Bloomfield resident admitted he performed sex acts on a sleeping child in Long Branch two years ago, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Jaime Mauricio Leon pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

On June 16, 2017, a witness told Long Branch police he looked through a bedroom window and saw a man and a woman on a bed with a child who appeared to be asleep. The adults were committing sex acts on the minor, the witness told police.

The child was known to the woman and had planned the assault on the child along with Leon, authorities said. He was arrested in Fort Lee later that month.

Leon must serve at least 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the conditions of his plea agreement. He's scheduled to be sentenced in August.

The woman was not identified by the prosecutor's office. Charges against her are pending.

