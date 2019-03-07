Bloomfield Karate Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault Of Student

An East Orange man who owns a Bloomfield karate studio has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a juvenile student, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and Bloomfield police said in a statement.

Edilberto "Eddie" Torres, 56, has been charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He owns and operates Kokusai Karate Dojo.

The student told Bloomfield police that Torres touched the student inappropriately on multiple occasions beginning earlier this year. Torres allegedly touched the student's private parts.

Torres is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday.

