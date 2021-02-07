Bloomfield Bouncer Shot After Turning Group Away Due To COVID Capacity Restrictions, Police Say

The security guard of a Bloomfield establishment was shot in the hand after denying entrance to a group of people early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The 47-year-old victim had been working the entrance of an unknown establishment at 547 Bloomfield Ave., when he denied access to four males and one female due to capacity restrictions around 3:30 a.m., Police Capt. Anthony Sisco said.

One of the males pointed a handgun at the victim and fired three shots, then all five individuals fled the area, Sisco said.

The security guard was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"We believe it’s a recording studio but detectives will be finding out more details," Sisco said in regards to the location of the shooting.

"This incident is actively under investigation at this time and any new information will be released when it becomes available."

