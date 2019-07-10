Blind East Orange Man Dies In House Fire, Others Displaced

A 53-year-old man died in a fire at his East Orange home Tuesday, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The blaze started around 4 p.m. at the Wayne Avenue residence, claiming the life of David Swiney. He was found by firefighters and pronounced dead at the scene.

Swiney, who was blind, may have been unable to make his way to safety, family members told News 12.

Two others who were inside the the two-and-a-half story wood frame home escaped the fire uninjured, the prosecutor's office said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon but the prosecutor's office said it appeared to be accidental.

