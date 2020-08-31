Blaze Guts Clifton Homes, Firefighter Injured

Fire gutted two Clifton homes and damaged another, injuring a firefighter and displacing at least nine people, responders said.
The injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, they said.
The blaze broke out in the basement of an East 2nd Street home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
It spread to a car in a driveway that exploded, spreading the flames to a second home.
The blaze quickly went to three alarms as flames blew through the roof of one of the residences.
It went to a fourth alarm for mutual aid coverage soon after.
All visible fire was reported knocked down around 10:30 p.m.
Among those who assisted either at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from Elmwood Park, West Paterson, Little Falls, Passaic , Montclair, Bloomfield and Nutley.
The cause wasn't immediately determined.
