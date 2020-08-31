Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Breaking News: Sparks Fly In Park Ridge Pursuit, Police Nab Two Would-Be Burglars After Crash
Blaze Guts Clifton Homes, Firefighter Injured

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters went to an exterior attack during the multi-home fire on 2nd Street in Clifton.
Photo Credit: Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Fire gutted two Clifton homes and damaged another, injuring a firefighter and displacing at least nine people, responders said.

The injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, they said.

The blaze broke out in the basement of an East 2nd Street home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

It spread to a car in a driveway that exploded, spreading the flames to a second home.

The fire on 2nd Street in Clifton quickly went to three alarms as flames blew through the roof of one of the buildings.

The blaze quickly went to three alarms as flames blew through the roof of one of the residences.

It went to a fourth alarm for mutual aid coverage soon after.

All visible fire was reported knocked down around 10:30 p.m.

The fire gutted both homes on 2nd Street in Clifton.

Among those who assisted either at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from Elmwood Park, West Paterson, Little Falls, Passaic , Montclair, Bloomfield and Nutley.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

2nd Street, Clifton

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

