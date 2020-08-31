Blaze Guts Clifton Homes, Firefighter Injured

Fire gutted two Clifton homes and damaged another, injuring a firefighter and displacing at least nine people, responders said.

The injury wasn’t considered life-threatening, they said.

The blaze broke out in the basement of an East 2nd Street home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

It spread to a car in a driveway that exploded, spreading the flames to a second home.

The fire on 2nd Street in Clifton quickly went to three alarms as flames blew through the roof of one of the buildings. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

The blaze quickly went to three alarms as flames blew through the roof of one of the residences.

It went to a fourth alarm for mutual aid coverage soon after.

All visible fire was reported knocked down around 10:30 p.m.

The fire gutted both homes on 2nd Street in Clifton. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Among those who assisted either at the scene or in coverage were firefighters from Elmwood Park, West Paterson, Little Falls, Passaic , Montclair, Bloomfield and Nutley.

The cause wasn't immediately determined.

2nd Street, Clifton Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.