Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Garfield Man Shot By Domestic Violence Victim, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Black Bear Visits Cliffside Park Neighborhood Overlooking NYC

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Riverside Drive and the West Side Highway can be seen on the other side of the Hudson during the young black bear's visit to Cliffside Park.
Riverside Drive and the West Side Highway can be seen on the other side of the Hudson during the young black bear's visit to Cliffside Park. Photo Credit: Inga Bondarenko

PHOTOS/VIDEO: A young black bear became a local sensation while toddling through a Cliffside Park neighborhood atop the Palisades on Tuesday.

“Could you believe it?” Inga Bondarenko wrote in tandem with a couple of photos. “A black bear on our front lawn! I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

Reports came in from a stretch of several blocks, including near the corner of Palisade and Lafayette avenues.

Neighbors in the area of Esplanade Place atop Oxen Hill posted photos and videos as alerts went out to residents.

Someone said she later saw the bear on Franklin Avenue headed toward Fort Lee.

The youngster may have even gone by Doctor Oz's house.

“I saw the bear by [Cliffside Park] high school,” Krikor Markarian wrote. “It crossed the road right in front of me while I was in the car.”

Danielle DiMarzo Carella did him one better: “He walked right past my husband in our driveway."

Although deer have often been spotted in the East Bergen town above the Hudson River, black bears are relatively rare.

"My neighbor was calling me," said Michael Russo, whose Ring captured video of the wandering bruin. "It hopped right over her fence, then walked up my driveway."

“Um... do you think he’s wearing a....,” Christina Ling wondered. “Never mind.... social distance....”

Ring video captures images of Cliffside Park's black bear.

Mike Russo

Just passing through.

Inga Bondarenko

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.