BIG GULP: Sedan Plows Into Front Door Of Lodi 7-Eleven

Jerry DeMarco
The driver, who turns 87 on Thursday, otherwise seemed OK after the crash at the Lodi 7-Eleven.
Photo Credit: John Wyman for DAILY VOICE

An 86-year-old driver's arm was bruised when her older-model sedan slammed into the entrance of a Lodi 7-Eleven Tuesday morning.

The driver, who turns 87 on Thursday, otherwise seemed OK after the crash just before 10:30 a.m. at the Main Street convenience store.

She declined medical attention and was given a ride home.

The early-90s Toyota Camry pushed a sign against the entrance, shattering a glass door and the windshield and deploying a front airbag.

The sedan pushed a sign up against the entrance, shattering a glass door.

She declined medical attention.

Lodi police and EMS responded.

The driver was given a ride home after the crash at the Lodi 7-Eleven.

