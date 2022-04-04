Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Train In Montclair

A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a train Monday, April 4 in Montclair, officials said.

The unidentified bicyclist was struck by Montclair Boonton Line Train 1087 just before Watchung Avenue Station around 9:40 p.m., NJ Transit Spokesman Jim Smith said.

The train had left Hoboken at 8:58 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hackettstown at 11:07 p.m., Smith said.

None of the seven customers nor crew members were injured. Rail service was suspended between Walnut Street and Upper Montclair.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

