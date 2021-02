A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning on Routes 1&9, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Jacobus Avenue just after 8:30 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit was investigating.

No further information was released.

Bad accident on northbound #US19TruckRoute by Jacobus Ave in #Kearny. At least one lane is blocked, but delays are back onto #US1/#US9 from #I78. Also, the ramp from the #NKTurnpike Western Spur to Truck Route 1&9 is closed. @wcbs880traffic @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/r42BBQzv9o — Jim Feldman 😷 (@jimfeldman) February 12, 2021

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is investigating a hit and run crash on Routes 1&9 and Jacobus Avenue in Kearny just after 8:30 am in which a cyclist was seriously injured. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) February 12, 2021

