Bicyclist Hit In Fort Lee By Paterson Adult Daycare Van

A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by an adult daycare center van in Fort Lee, authorities said.

The 36-year-old Bronx man was struck at the intersection of Main Street and Fletcher Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday by a 2019 Ford Transit driven by a 58-year-old Ridgefield man, they said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with head and facial injuries, Deputy Chief Daniel Zusi said.

The bicycle was heavily damaged, police reported.

The driver, who they said was turning onto southbound Fletcher Avenue from eastbound Main Street, received summonses for failing to yield and careless driving.

The van is owned by Buckingham Adult Medical Day Care in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.