Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Ex-Con Allendale Burglar Who Fought Police Freed, Breaks Into Another House
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bicyclist Hit In Fort Lee By Paterson Adult Daycare Van

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver was turning onto southbound Fletcher Avenue from eastbound Main Street when the crash occurred in Fort Lee, police said.
The driver was turning onto southbound Fletcher Avenue from eastbound Main Street when the crash occurred in Fort Lee, police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by an adult daycare center van in Fort Lee, authorities said.

The 36-year-old Bronx man was struck at the intersection of Main Street and Fletcher Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday by a 2019 Ford Transit driven by a 58-year-old Ridgefield man, they said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with head and facial injuries, Deputy Chief Daniel Zusi said.

The bicycle was heavily damaged, police reported.

The driver, who they said was turning onto southbound Fletcher Avenue from eastbound Main Street, received summonses for failing to yield and careless driving.

The van is owned by Buckingham Adult Medical Day Care in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.