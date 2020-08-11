Bicyclist, 16, Struck In Edgewater

A teen bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck Saturday in Edgewater, authorities said.

Both the boy and the driver were headed south when the bicycle collided with the vehicle near Hooks Lane around noontime, shattering the windshield, they said.

The Edgewater Volunteer First Aid Squad took the 16-year-old victim to nearby Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen. The extent of his injuries wasn't immediately known.

Summonses and/or charges were pending an investigation by borough police.

