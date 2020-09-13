Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bicyclist, 13, By SUV Struck Near Ridgewood/Paramus Border

Jerry DeMarco
Investigators at the scene of the bicycle/SUV crash on East Ridgewood Avenue near the Paramus border. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A young bicyclist was struck by an SUV Saturday night near the Paramus border in Ridgewood.

The 13-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a severe leg injury after the crash on East Ridgewood Avenue near the Wild Duck Pond in Saddle River County Park around 9:30 p.m.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigations Unit investigated along with Ridgewood police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Village firefighters and EMS also responded, along with a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

There was no immediate word on summonses or possible charges.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

