BIAS CRIME? Hindus Demand Justice For Mahwah Priest In Alleged Ramsey Parking Lot Assault

His young daughter cowered in the back seat as a Hindu priest was attacked by a Mahwah man during a road-rage incident in the parking lot of a Route 17 shopping center in Ramsey, according to a police complaint.

Members of the Hindu community are demanding justice in the alleged attack.

Ramsey police charged Nicholas Dow, 30, who lives next door to the Hindu Samaj Temple of Mahwah on West Ramapo Avenue, with simple assault and burglary following the April 3 incident at the Interstate Shopping Center.

The case has since been referred to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office to be considered as a possible bias incident, however.

Devendra Shukla, who lives and works at the temple, told police he was driving his car through the shopping center lot with his 6-year-old daughter in the back seat when Dow ran up and punched him in the face.

Police who reported finding Shukla with a busted lip arrested the 5-foot-7-inch, 220-pound Dow, who claimed that the priest had cut off his car moments earlier -- but that he hadn’t assaulted him.

They arrested Dow and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge ordered his release hours later under New Jersey’s bail reform law of 2017, records show.

Shukla, 43, later amended his statement, saying that Dow called him a “dirty Indian.”

He also joined members of the Hindu community who want Dow prosecuted under the fullest extent of the law. That means no opportunity to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors, they say.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a change.org petition seeking “a criminal trial with maximum punishment” had gathered nearly 2,500 signatures.

PETITION: No plea deal for Pt. Shukla's attacker, we demand a criminal trial with maximum punishment

Shukla’s supporters pointed to images of Confederate flags that Dow has since removed from his Facebook page. The caption under one of the photos read: “Doesn’t stand for hate it’s about pride.”

“Ten years we're living here and we're not bothering anyone and this happened,” Shukla told WNYC . “I don't understand why they do this.”

Members of the Hindu community reached out to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal as well as Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo's office, demanding justice.

The prosecutor's office, as a policy, doesn't comment on possible or pending investigations.

Grewal, a former federal and Bergen County prosecutor who lives in Glen Rock, issued a statement:

“Earlier this month, my office released bias incident investigation standards that reaffirm our commitment to these important cases. I have every confidence that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office will conduct a thorough investigation.”

Devendra Shukla

Devendra Shukla (LinkedIn photo)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.