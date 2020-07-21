Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley
Bergenfield Retiree, 75, Busted For Trafficking Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Joseph Benestante
Joseph Benestante Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 75-year-old Bergenfield retiree was caught sharing downloaded child porn, said authorities who arrested him Tuesday.

Joseph Benestante was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of distributing child pornography, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Benestante while searching his North Demarest Avenue home near West Main Street during a months-long investigation that found that he’d “used the Internet to view and share digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children during online chat conversations,” the prosecutor said.

Musella thanked the Bergenfield Police Department for its assistance in the case, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyndhurst and Woodcliff Lake police departments, which are currently participating in the Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force. 

