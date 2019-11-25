Bergenfield PD: Rowdy Restaurant Patron Sucker-Punches Officer In Buffet Brawl

A patron from Lodi sucker-punched a Bergenfield police officer after causing a disturbance in a local Chinese buffet restaurant, authorities said.

Officers Andres Enriquez and John Hwang “attempted to escort him out” of the International Buffet on South Washington Avenue when Kwaku Agyemang-Dua, 31, suddenly slugged Hwang, Lt. William Duran said.

Hwang and Enriquez struggled with Agyemang-Dua before subduing and handcuffing him, the lieutenant said.

Both officers required hand and wrist injuries that required hospital treatment, Duran said.

Agyemang-Dua was treated, too, he said.

All were taken to the hospital by the Bergenfield Ambulance Corps and later released, the lieutenant said.

Agyemang-Dua, a Ghanaian national who was wanted on a warrant out of Essex County, was taken to the Bergen County Jail.

He remained for several hours before a judge ordered him released pending a hearing on two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, as well as resisting arrest, obstruction and disorderly conduct, following a detention hearing.

Duran thanked Teaneck police for their assistance.

