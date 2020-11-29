Bergenfield PD: Cellphone-Using DWI Motorist Involved In Crash Assaults, Threatens Officers

A Bergenfield motorist who crashed her car while drunk and on her cellphone assaulted a borough police officer and threatened to kill him and his colleagues, authorities said.

Devlynn Kujawa, 30, was taken into custody following the late-night Nov. 9 crash on Ralph Street, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

During the booking process at headquarters, police found her carrying cocaine, Duran said.

Kujawa, previously of Englewood and the Jersey Shore, then struck Officer John Hwang in the chest while threatening to kill him and the other officers there, the lieutenant said.

Kujawa, who looked up at the ceiling instead of into the camera for her mugshot, was released pending court action on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, making terroristic threats and possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, Duran said.

She also received summonses for DWI, reckless driving, using a cellphone while driving, driving an unregistered vehicle, having drugs in a vehicle and failing to submit to a breath test, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.