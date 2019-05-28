Bergenfield Mourns Hoover School Student, 10, Killed By Bus

Grief counseling and support will be available in Bergenfield's public schools "for as long as needed" following the death of a 10-year-old student fatally struck by a bus Memorial Day Weekend, education officials said in an email to parents.

Hoover School student Alvin Marcallo was on his bike turning left onto Veterans Plaza from Church Street when he was struck by NJ Transit Bus 166 in the crosswalk around 4:30 p.m. Monday, authorities and school officials said.

The Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps was on scene in less than a minute, and transported Alvin to Hackensack University Medical Center where he died, first responders said.

The driver, a 58-year-old female from Paterson, was hospitalized for distress, Bergenfield police said.

"Any loss of a child is a loss that gravely impacts us all," Bergenfield Schools Superintendent Christopher Tully said.

"I know I can count on you to offer your unlimited support for this grieving family during this heartbreaking time."

The driver was not issued any summonses or charges pending the final outcome of the investigation.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young man’s life," the Bergenfield Police Department said in a statement.

"Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the family. As a community, we all grieve with you."

