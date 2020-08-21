Bergenfield Cyberstalker Admits Sending Nude Pic Links To Pals, Relatives Of 23 Victims

A Bergenfield man admitted in federal court that he posted naked and semi-naked photos online that he claimed were of nearly 24 victims and then sent links to those pics to their families and friends.

Rino Diamante, 25, of Bergenfield, told a U.S. District Court judge in Newark during a videoconference earlier this month that he continued the harassment for nearly four years, beginning in January 2016, stalking some of his victims on Facebook.

Diamante said he posted the photos of people who knew and didn’t know on online forums such as 4Chan.com and volafile.com.

He “also admitted to contacting the victims, their friends and their family members to direct those individuals to the online web forums that contained the purported nude or semi-nude photographs of the victims,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martini scheduled a Dec. 16 sentencing for Diamante’s guilty plea to a single count of cyberstalking.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassye Cole of his Criminal Division in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.