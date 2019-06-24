Bergenfield Contractor Spent $100,000 Of Client's Money For Himself, Authorities Charge

A self-employed constructor worker from Bergenfield pocketed more than $100,000 from a client that he used for himself, said authorities who arrested him.

Armando Garcia, 51, gave the victim four checks on a closed account after the client asked for the money back from what was a mortgage deal, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Investigating a March complaint, members of Musella’s Financial Crimes Unit arrested Garcia on Friday, the prosecutor said.

Garcia was charged with theft by deception and issuing bad checks, then released pending a July 3 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

