Bergen Sheriff's Task Force Rounds Up 8 Defendants Who Skipped Court

A Fugitive Task Force assembled by Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton snatched up eight people wanted on warrants in one morning.

Tuesday morning’s operation “included participation from 18 different agencies and resulted in multiple leads,” Cureton said Wednesday.

All eight defendants taken into custody had skipped court appearances, he said.

Adrian Gierek, 24, Oakland: burglary;

Luz Lozada, 24, Lodi: accomplice liability;

Joseph Crawford, 32, Hawthorne: burglary;

Whelan Rapaikari, 26, Fort Lee: trespassing;

Darrell Davis,36, Hackensack: drug dealing;

Kristian Salmeron, 37, Garfield: endangering an injured victim;

Patricio Ramirez, 47, New Milford: operating a motor vehicle while suspended for a second time;

Jalea Jones, 27, Bogota: joyriding.

All were brought to the Bergen County Jail.

Participants:

Bergen County Sheriff’s Office;

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office;

Bogota Police Department;

Closter Police Department;

Demarest Police Department;

Elmwood Park Police Department;

Franklin Lakes Police Department;

Glen Rock Police Department;

Hillsdale Police Department;

Little Ferry Police Department;

Mahwah Police Department;

Midland Park Police Department;

Park Ridge Police Department;

Ramsey Police Department;

River Vale Police Department;

South Hackensack Police Department;

Westwood Police Department;

Wyckoff Police Department.

Cureton thanked the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association, as well as “the leadership of the 18 participating departments, for providing the necessary manpower to accomplish our goals.”

Cureton also said he hopes to have “even more participating agencies for our next operation.”

The sheriff launched the task force in June in cooperation with the county chiefs association.

“The task force is charged with locating and arresting individuals who have outstanding criminal warrants and are fugitives from justice from Bergen County Superior Court,” he said.

Besides seizing the fugitives, the task force works to “develop further intelligence” on others.

Anyone who wants to arrange a surrender can contact the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office: (201) 336-4502 .

