Bergen Sheriff's Fugitive Task Force Flies Out Of Chute Boosted By Prosecutor, Local Chiefs

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton’s new Fugitive Task Force hit the ground running, making six arrests in one morning, including a Hackensack sex offender who failed to register and a Garfield man accused of trying to lure a child.

Cureton launched the Bergen County Fugitive Task Force in conjunction with the county police chiefs association.

The unit, which includes local police officers and members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, is tasked with locating and arresting not only fugitives but also defendants with outstanding warrants.

Its first round produced a half-dozen arrests:

Tracy Kraus, 60, Hackensack: failing to appear in court or register as a sex offender;

Steven Thomas, 53, of Garfield: luring/enticing a child;

Christopher Azurdia, 27, Palisades Park, burglary and resisting arrest;

Joseph Chmielewski, 41 (child abuse/neglect), and Juliann Chmielewski, 36, (unpaid child support), both of Wallington;

Milagros Diaz, 26, Paterson, burglary

A judge ordered Thomas released with conditions last Thursday, two days after he was picked up. Diaz and Juliann Chmielewski were ordered released with conditions the day after their arrests.

Kraus, Azurdia and Joseph Chmielewski remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail a week after their arrests.

The task force will continue to operate on a regular basis, Cureton said.

“I would like to thank the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association for partnering with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office on this initiative, as well as the chiefs of the twelve participating agencies,” the sheriff said. “I look forward to the expansion of this task force as additional agencies sign on.”

Participating so far:

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office;

Bogota police;

Demarest police;

Franklin Lakes police;

Glen Rock police;

Hillsdale police;

Little Ferry police;

Midland Park police;

Park Ridge police;

Saddle Brook police;

Westwood police;

Wyckoff police.

