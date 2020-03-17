Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: NY Nets' Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen Sheriff Suspends Evictions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County sheriff's vehicle
Bergen County sheriff's vehicle Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton on Tuesday suspended all evictions until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This order follows recent measures taken by Gov. Phil Murphy and County Executive Jim Tedesco urging residents to work from home and practice social distancing, the sheriff said.

“Issuing eviction notices during this heightened public health emergency is counter-productive to the mission of our agency and the goal of mitigating the spread of COVID-19," Cureton explained.

"At this time, I have ordered operations to focus primarily on assisting local police departments," he said.

