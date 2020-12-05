Bergen Sheriff: More Staffers Cleared To Return, Three Weeks Since Last COVID-19 Positive

Eight more members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office have received medical clearance to return to work after being quarantined, including one corrections officer who recovered from COVID-19, Sheriff Anthony Cureton said Tuesday.

It’s been three weeks since any of his staff has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff said.

A total of nine corrections officer, a sheriff's officer and a member of the nursing staff are considered currently positive, Cureton said.

One correction officer in the group remained in quarantine, he said.

Of those who employees who previously tested positive for COVID-19, 32 corrections officers, nine sheriff's officers and four members of the nursing staff have returned to work, the sheriff said.

Two county jail inmates and an ICE detainee remained monitored in isolation, Cureton said.

