Bergen Sheriff Meets With County Leaders, Local Law Enforcement To Review Ramadan Security

In preparation for Ramadan, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton coordinated a briefing to discuss public safety precautions.

Attending were Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Freeholder Vice-Chair Mary Amoroso, Acting Prosecutor Dennis Calo, faith leaders from Bergen County mosques and local law enforcement personnel.

Ramadan, the most sacred month of the year in Islamic culture, begins at sundown this Sunday evening, May 5.

Although there was no current or specific threat, Cureton said he will deploy additional patrols to mosques and other potentially sensitive locations during the season.

In addition, he said, law enforcement will be on heightened alert for acts of bias.

“The safety and security of all Bergen County residents is of the utmost importance,” the sheriff said. "Bergen County must continue to be a welcoming place for everyone and that starts with making sure residents feel secure practicing their chosen creeds and faiths.”

“Our residents should always feel safe to worship openly as members of their chosen faith community, especially during high holy days,” Tedesco added.

The briefing featured an overview of the holy Muslim holiday from Bergen County Jail Chaplain Imam Mohammed Ibn Ahmed.

Cureton and his staff also fielded inquiries about resources available to keep faith communities safe.

“Recent religiously inspired violent acts have heightened everyone’s sense of preparedness at a time when worshipers should be able to freely practice their faiths," said Calo, the county prosecutor. "We in Bergen County law enforcement will always do our utmost to assure all members of our community that we will take all necessary actions and preparations to keep them safe while they worship."

Bergen County Jail Chaplain Imam Mohammed Ibn Ahmed

Bergen County Jail Chaplain Imam Mohammed Ibn Ahmed

ALL PHOTOS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.