Bergen Sheriff Leads 'Rededication' To 'Good, Just Policing'

A group of sheriff's and corrections officers accepted Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton's offer to join him in rededicating themselves to their oaths of office.

“Today we come together unified, as law enforcement officers to rededicate ourselves to the principles of our oath," Cureton said during a ceremony Wednesday on the Bergen County Courthouse steps in Hackensack.

"We recognize at this time, due to social injustices, society is taking a hard look at our proud profession," the sheriff said. "We are here to show the community that the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving with the same integrity and passion that we had on our first day on the job."

Sheriff's Officer Gayle McElroy recommitted a pledge to "good, just policing."

“Now is a time to get closer to our community, not to pull away," Cureton said. "Now is a time to become better, not bitter.

"This ceremony was not an admission of guilt or answer to any outcries of integrity or commitment to the occupation," the sheriff said, "but an opportunity to outwardly regain the community's trust."

Cureton thanked the leadership of PBA Locals #134 & #49 for endorsing the voluntary initiative.

He promised to continue his office's practice of "upholding the law and performing our duties faithfully, impartially and justly."

