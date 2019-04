Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton scheduled a pre-Ramadan briefing Tuesday night to discuss public safety precautions with law enforcement, religious, and community leaders.

The Muslim holiday of Ramadan begins on the evening of Sunday, May 5.

Cureton scheduled the 6:30 p.m. session Tuesday in the second-floor lineup room at 2 Bergen County Plaza.

