Bergen Sheriff Boosts Patrols At Temples, Surrounding Areas

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton boosted patrols at synagogues and surrounding areas Wednesday in response to the Jersey City gun battle a day earlier that took the lives of a hero police officer and three innocent civilians.

"While there is no specific or credible threat at this time," Cureton said, his staff is "operating on heightened alert and is working cooperatively with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of Bergen County residents.

"The men and women of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office express our deepest condolences to the Jersey City Police Department on the loss of Police Detective Joseph Seals," the sheriff said. "Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and loved ones grieving the loss of the victims from this tragedy."

Cureton issued the directive for a countywide force multiplier following comments by Jersey City Mayor Stephen Fulop, who said the kosher supermarket was specifically targeted.

"Hate, anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry have no home here in Bergen County," he said.His office, Cureton said, "will do everything in its power to ensure that our county continues to be a welcoming home for all residents."

The sheriff also urged citizens to "report any and all suspicious activity to law enforcement."

Police, sheriff's officers and others who protect the public would rather investigate a suspicion that proves unfounded than deal with a tragedy later, he said.

ALSO SEE: A police officer, two shooters and three innocent civilians were killed in a Jersey City shooting Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed. The slain officer was identified as Joseph Seals, a 17-year department veteran and father of five who lived in North Arlington.

