Bergen Sheriff Boosts Final Passover Night Synagogue Patrols After San Diego Shooting

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton deployed officers as a force multiplier for local police around houses of worship throughout the county following Saturday morning's California synagogue shooting.

Increased patrols already had been deployed for Passover. But given the circumstances -- including that Passover was ending Saturday evening -- those were enhanced even further, the sheriff said.

Cureton emphasized that "no specific or credible threat" existed but that precautions were being taken.

"Bergen County must continue to be a welcoming place for everyone," he said, "and that starts with making sure residents feel safe practicing their respective creeds and faiths during high holy days.

"Hate, racism, and bigotry has no home here in Bergen County and the BCSO will continue to work to keep all our families, friends, and loved ones safe."

One person was killed and three injured Saturday morning when a 19-year-old San Diego man with a rifle opened fire on worshippers celebrating the last day of Passover at a synagogue in the city's suburb.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was in the synagogue fired at the gunman as he fled, hitting his car, authorities said.

A San Diego police officer took him into custody -- and found the rifle on the front passenger seat -- a short time later, they said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.