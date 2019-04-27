Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 18-Year-Old Stabbed Dead In South Hackensack, Juvenile Seized
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen Sheriff Boosts Final Passover Night Synagogue Patrols After San Diego Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bergen County sheriff's K-9s were deployed along with other officers.
Bergen County sheriff's K-9s were deployed along with other officers. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton deployed officers as a force multiplier for local police around houses of worship throughout the county following Saturday morning's California synagogue shooting.

Increased patrols already had been deployed for Passover. But given the circumstances -- including that Passover was ending Saturday evening -- those were enhanced even further, the sheriff said.

Cureton emphasized that "no specific or credible threat" existed but that precautions were being taken.

"Bergen County must continue to be a welcoming place for everyone," he said, "and that starts with making sure residents feel safe practicing their respective creeds and faiths during high holy days.

"Hate, racism, and bigotry has no home here in Bergen County and the BCSO will continue to work to keep all our families, friends, and loved ones safe."

One person was killed and three injured Saturday morning when a 19-year-old San Diego man with a rifle opened fire on worshippers celebrating the last day of Passover at a synagogue in the city's suburb.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent who was in the synagogue fired at the gunman as he fled, hitting his car, authorities said.

A San Diego police officer took him into custody -- and found the rifle on the front passenger seat -- a short time later, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.