Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Becton Regional Locked Down As Police Capture Fleeing Car Thieves
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Seize 2 Loaded Guns, Drugs, $50K In Ridgefield Park Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Carlos Cabellero, Luis Pena
Carlos Cabellero, Luis Pena Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A secret compartment in an SUV stopped by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives contained nearly $50,000 in cash, two loaded handguns and some drugs, authorities said.

Ttwo Massachusetts men arrested in the Ridgefield Park stop were identified as driver Carlos Cabellero, 47, and passenger Luis Pena, a 29-year-old ex-con, who live together in a Worcester, MA home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Members of Musella’s Narcotic Task Force found the secret stash – in an electronically-operated compartment -- after stopping the pair’s 2004 Honda Pilot on Wednesday, the prosecutor said.

Both were charged with illegal drug, weapons and ammo possession and money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The drugs, including 100 fentanyl pills, and the two semi-automatic handguns were seized. So was the $48,803 in bundled cash, which will be subject to forfeiture.

