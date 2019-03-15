Contact Us
Bergen Prosecutor: Teen Caught With 1,400 Child Porn Images, Some Young As 3 Years Old

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Prosecutor's Cyber Crimes detectives took the boy into protective custody and filed a delinquency complaint charging him with possession of child pornography. Photo Credit: COURTESY: BCPO

A 17-year-old Bergen County boy was caught with 1,400 child pornography images featuring kids as young as 3, authorities said.

Cyber Crimes Unit detectives executed a search warrant Friday at the teen’s house in connection with an Internet child pornography investigation, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The boy “used two different electronic devices to view and possess approximately 1,400 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children as young as approximately three-years-old,” the prosecutor said.

Detectives took the boy into protective custody and filed a delinquency complaint charging him with possession of child pornography.

He was released to a guardian pending a first appearance in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack. The proceeding will be closed to the public because of the teen’s age.

