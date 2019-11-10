Bergen Prosecutor: Philly Car Salesman Caught With 4+ Pounds Of Hidden Heroin In Route 95 Stop

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Diovin Emma Urena-Abreu
Diovin Emma Urena-Abreu Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A car salesman from Philadelphia had more than four pounds of heroin stashed in two secret compartments of a vehicle stopped by Bergen County detectives as he headed south on Route 95 in Ridgefield, authorities said.

Prosecutor Mark Musella said Diovin Emma Urena-Abreu, 29, was alone when he was stopped and taken into custody Wednesday by members of his Narcotic Task Force.

Urena-Abreu, a Long Island native who previously lived in the Bronx, was booked into the Bergen County Jail on first-degree drug possession charges following his arrest.

A judge ordered him released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law following a detention hearing Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

