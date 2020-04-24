Bergen Prosecutor: Mahwah PD Nabs Queens Man Accused Of Having Sex In Car With Missing Girl

Mahwah police found a 14-year-old girl who'd been reported missing in a car with a Queens man who'd had sex with her, authorities said.

Township police searching for the out-of-town girl on Wednesday found her in a car with Ralph Renard, a 21-year-old airline safety worker, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Police contacted members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit, who discovered that Renard “engaged in sexual activity with the juvenile while in his vehicle,” the prosecutor said.

They charged him with sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as with having a small amount of pot and drug paraphernalia, then sent Renard to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released him within hours pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

