Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Papi, Keep My Bike': Mom Struggles To Fulfill Native Demarest Dad's Dying Wish
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen Prosecutor: Hudson Construction Worker Sexually Assaulted Underage Girl In Fort Lee

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Andres Solis
Andres Solis Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A construction worker from Hudson County sexually assaulted an underage girl in Fort Lee, said authorities who arrested him.

A judge on Tuesday ordered that Andres Solis, 29, of Guttenberg remain held in the Bergen County Jail pending further court action following his arrest Monday by members of the county prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

He’s charged with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

Solis “was employed as a construction worker at a site in Fort Lee, where he sexually assaulted [the] juvenile,” Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was taken into custody after Fort Lee police received information about the alleged assault and teamed up with prosecutor’s detectives to investigate, Musella said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.