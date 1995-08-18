Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Bergen Prosecutor: Drug-Dealing Quartet From Englewood, Teaneck Snared In SWAT Raid

Jerry DeMarco
(l. to r.) Roy Theodore, Rafael Lynch, Lamar Alexander, Malcolm Harrell
(l. to r.) Roy Theodore, Rafael Lynch, Lamar Alexander, Malcolm Harrell Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Three accused dealers from Englewood and one from Teaneck were nabbed with crack, pot, cocaine and Oxy during a coordinated series of raids, authorities said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT Team hit homes and vehicles on West Street, Genessee Avenue and Liberty Road in Englewood and American Legion Drive in Teaneck, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Besides various amounts of drugs, members of the prosecutor’s Narcotic Task Force members seized $3,449 in alleged drug proceeds, Musella said.

The defendant with the cash, 33-year-old Roy Theodore of Englewood, tossed crack out the window, the prosecutor said.

Also arrested were Rafael Lynch, 37, and Lamar Alexander, 51, both also of Englewood, and Malcolm Harrell, 31, of Teaneck.

Alexander wasn’t present during the raids but was contacted and surrendered, Musella said.

All four were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella thanked Englewood, Teaneck and Hackensack police, as well as the SWAT team and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, for their participation.

