Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Bergen Prosecutor: Detectives Find More Than 2 Pounds Of Heroin In Teaneck Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Luis A. Suarez-Martinez
Luis A. Suarez-Martinez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives snagged a Washington Heights driver who they said had more than two pounds of heroin stashed in a hidden compartment when they stopped him on Route 95 in Teaneck.

Luis A. Suarez-Martinez, 32, was headed south on the highway when investigators from the Narcotic Task Force Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped him Thursday, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

A search “revealed two sophisticated aftermarket electronic hidden compartments, also referred to as ‘traps,’ in the floor of the vehicle,” Musella said.

A judge ordered Suarez-Martinez released from the Bergen County Jail, with conditions, less than 24 hours after the arrest. He’s charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

