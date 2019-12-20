Bergen Man Seized By Homeland Security Agents Following Twitter Threats

Federal authorities early Friday seized a 22-year-old Edgewater man who they said threatened to kill ICE agents.

Carlos Alejandro Tariche was taken into custody by U.S. Homeland Security agents, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

The U.S. attorney said Tariche tweeted threats that included:

“ We need to kill all ICE agents ”

“ Why can’t mass shootings occur at @ICEgov buildings them mfs need to get smoked [?]”

Tariche also used his Twitter account “to compare his feelings to that of Elliot Rodger, [who] carried out a mass shooting at Isla Vista, California, murdering six people and shooting 14 others” in 2014, Carpenito said.

Carpenito said Tariche also tweeted: “ You might’ve heard I paint houses ,” a phrase recently popularized in the Netflix movie by Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman,” about a Mafia hit man who, in his wake, left a trail of bodies and blood spatters.

Tariche, who’s charged with of interstate communications containing threats to injure, was due for a first appearance before a federal judge Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Federal investigators nailed Tariche by linking his Twitter account to locations where he logged on, Carpenito said.

The U.S. attorney credited special agents of HSI with assembling the case, being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kendall Randolph of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

