Bergen Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Hoboken Stabbing, Police Say

A Lyndhurst man was arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing in Hoboken, authorities announced Thursday.

Andre Mateus, 26, stabbed a 22-year-old North Bergen man around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Mateus was arrested with help from Lyndhurst police Wednesday, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said. He was being held in the Hudson County Jail.

Officers responding to 1st and Hudson Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday found a man lying on the sidewalk, and a bystander applying pressure to his wound, Hoboken police previously said.

The victim was walking with three friends when an argument ensued between the victim and a man who appeared to be with two other men.

The argument turned into a fight between the two men ending with the victim being stabbed in the abdomen with what police believe was a folding knife.

The man was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

