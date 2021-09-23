Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One Caught, 4 Sought, Three Guns Tossed In Wild Haledon Police Pursuit, Crash Of Stolen Minivan
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Hoboken Stabbing, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Hoboken stabbing persons of interest
Hoboken stabbing persons of interest Photo Credit: Hoboken police

A Lyndhurst man was arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing in Hoboken, authorities announced Thursday.

Andre Mateus, 26, stabbed a 22-year-old North Bergen man around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Mateus was arrested with help from Lyndhurst police Wednesday, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, authorities said. He was being held in the Hudson County Jail.

Officers responding to 1st and Hudson Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday found a man lying on the sidewalk, and a bystander applying pressure to his wound, Hoboken police previously said.

The victim was walking with three friends when an argument ensued between the victim and a man who appeared to be with two other men.

The argument turned into a fight between the two men ending with the victim being stabbed in the abdomen with what police believe was a folding knife.

The man was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.