Bergen Law Enforcement Ramps Up Security For Passover

With Passover coming, Bergen County's top law enforcement officials convened with their counterparts from the towns and community leaders for a public safety briefing in Hackensack.

Sheriff Anthony Cureton and Prosecutor Dennis Calo said additional resources wil be deployed synagogues, neighborhoods with higher Jewish populations, and other potentially sensitive locations during the religious holiday, which runs from Friday evening, April 19, to Saturday evening, April 17.

As with many major holidays, increased traffic is expected on the roads and at shopping centers. In addition, law enforcement is on heighten alert for acts of bias and anti-Semitism.

“Even in the absence of a threat, it is the job of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office to remain vigilant and dedicate additional resources for religious high holy days," Cureton said.

"Bergen County is a welcoming place for everyone, and it is essential residents feel safe practicing their respective creeds and faiths."

County Executive Jim Tedesco and the county freeholders were invited to the session, along with local police chiefs and others.

