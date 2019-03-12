Bergen Judge Nixes Sex-Discrimination Suit Filed By Retired Rochelle Park Police Officer

A judge in Hackensack on Tuesday dismissed a gender-discrimination complaint filed by a retired Rochelle Park police officer.

Donna Porcaro sued the township, the police department and Police Chief Robert Flannelly two years ago, claiming that she was denied opportunities that her male co-workers got and was the victim of harassment and inappropriate comments in a hostile work environment.

She reportedly had been seeking $2.5 million.

“I'm just glad after 41 years of as a police officer my name and reputation remains honorable,” Flannelly said after Superior Court Judge Mary F. Thurber tossed out the suit.

Representing the chief was attorney Natalie Angeli of Ramsey.

Porcaro, who was represented by attorney Kristen W. Ragon of Hackensack, retired in January 2017 after 14 years on the job during which she said she was the department’s only female officer.

She reportedly received disability retirement approval after she and her partner shot a Maywood man in the foot after he crashed his car into a building that housed the Bergen County Board of Social Services and then threatened them with what turned out to be a BB gun in December 2015.

