Bergen Crime Wave Grows: Three Vehicles Stolen, 15 Burglarized In Waldwick Overnight

Jerry DeMarco
Waldwick police
Waldwick police Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT

The epidemic of Bergen County vehicle thefts and car burglaries hit Waldwick hard overnight Friday – with three stolen and at least 15 reportedly burglarized by an organized crew in the span of an hour, authorities said.

Anywhere from three to five bandits targeted vehicles parked west of Crescent Avenue between 2 and 3 a.m., Lt. Thomas Dowling said. Cypress Court, Lyon Road and Sycamore Drive were among the streets cited.

"There is home video that is being viewed of them entering vehicles," Dowling said.

The lieutenant asked, however, that anyone who lives or has property in the area check their surveillance systems. If they find anything, he asked that they immediately notify police: (201) 652-5700 .

Dowling once again urged owners to keep their vehicle doors locked and to never leave the key fobs inside.

