Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: DON'T GET RIPPED OFF: Bogus Ticket Sellers Scamming Young Concert Fans
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen County Youth, 13, Charged In West New York Sex Assault

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, authorities in Hudson County said.
A 13-year-old has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, authorities in Hudson County said. Photo Credit: HCPO

A 13-year-old boy from Bergen County has been charged with aggravated sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred in West New York last month, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incident occurred March 30 at 515 54th St.,  according to the prosecutor's office. The building serves as West New York's senior housing facility.

Authorities also said the victim is younger than the suspect but declined to release any additional information because the incident involves minors.

The case has been moved to family court in Bergen County and is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.