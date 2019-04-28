Bergen County Youth, 13, Charged In West New York Sex Assault

A 13-year-old boy from Bergen County has been charged with aggravated sexual assault in connection with an incident that occurred in West New York last month, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incident occurred March 30 at 515 54th St., according to the prosecutor's office. The building serves as West New York's senior housing facility.

Authorities also said the victim is younger than the suspect but declined to release any additional information because the incident involves minors.

The case has been moved to family court in Bergen County and is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

