Bergen County Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said.

Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Her body was recovered by a search and rescue team down river from the trail on Saturday morning.

"It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms. The death appears to be accidental," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The cause and manner of death were pending findings of the medical examiner's office.

More than $6,200 had been raised as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe for her family.

