Bergen County Police Chiefs' BBQ For Vets Deemed Huge Success

Jerry DeMarco
Active and retired police chiefs from Bergen County brought more than barbecue to the Paramus Veterans Home.

The Bergen County Police Chiefs Association Foundation also donated a large fish tank that was set up in one of the day rooms.

Active, retired and associate/affiliated chiefs at Thursday's event included the foundation chairman, retired Emerson police chief Donald Rossi.

"I must say it was very well received," said Oakland Police Chief Thomas M. Shine, the president of the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association.

The day went so well, in fact, that the association intends to make it an annual event.

