Bergen County Man Victim Of Double Fatal Wrong-Way NY Crash: Police

A Bergen County man was identified by authorities as one of the two people killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash overnight in New York.

George Gonzalez, 68, of Dumont, was heading north in the southbound lanes of I-87 in a 2017 Toyota RAV4, when he drove into a 2022 Nissan Altima around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Tuxedo, New York State Police said. Gonzalez's car became engulfed in flames.

The Altima driver was identified as Yehuda Weinstock, 67, of Chester, NY. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither vehicle had any passengers.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation until around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Troop F BCI,

Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit),

Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office,

Tuxedo and Sterling Forest Fire Departments,

Kiryas Joel Volunteer EMS,

Jan’s Med-A-Car Towing,

Thruway Traffic Safety.

Troopers from SP Tarrytown and SP Newburgh barracks were assisted on the scene by:

