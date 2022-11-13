Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bergen County Man Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Rockland Crash: Police

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Orangetown Police released these four images of the black four-door sedan wanted in connection to the hit-and-run crash.
Orangetown Police released these four images of the black four-door sedan wanted in connection to the hit-and-run crash. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

Police in Rockland County were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a Bergen County pedestrian overnight, they said.

The incident happened in Rockland County around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 in Pearl River.

Adan Valentin Huerta Martinez, 51, was crossing Central Venue when a black sedan struck him around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov 13, in Peal River, Orangetown Police Capt. Michael Shannon said.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene eastbound on East Central Avenue, Shannon said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or can provide additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.