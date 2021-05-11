Bergen County Man Indicted In Central Jersey Home Invasion

A Monmouth County grand jury has indicted a Franklin Lakes man as an accomplice in a 2017 home invasion robbery, authorities said.

Thomas Manzo, 56, of Franklin Lakes, along with James Mainello, 53, of Bayonne, has been indicted for his role as an accomplice to first-degree robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, theft, criminal restraint and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Manzo was additionally charged in two counts of stalking in connection with the same victims, Gramiccioni said.

Manzo turned himself in without incident and was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township pending his first appearance in the Monmouth County Superior Court.

Mainello, who was previously detained and indicted in 2019, is named in the newest superseding indictment on all but the stalking charges, Gramiccioni said.

Holmdel police responded at 10:54 p.m. on May 13, 2017, to a townhouse on Banyan Boulevard in the township as a result of a 9-1-1 call reporting a home invasion robbery.

Police found two victims who had freed themselves from zip-ties after having been assaulted multiple times with a baseball bat and robbed of the couple’s new engagement ring and $500 in cash, authorities said.

An initial investigation led to the arrest of James Mainello in May 2019.

An ongoing four-year investigation ultimately uncovered Manzo’s role in stalking both victims and his motivations for the robbery and assault carried out by Mainello and another still unknown assailant, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Wayne Raynor of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443, or Detective Eric Hernando of the Holmdel Police Department at 732-946-4400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.