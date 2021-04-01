Bergen County Man Among 5 Busted For Meth In Secaucus, Authorities Say

Five people were busted with methamphetamine when keen-eyed police officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked in a corporate parking deck over the weekend, authorities said.

The Secaucus Police Anti-Crime Unit saw the car on a deck at 100 Plaza Drive (near a Marriott hotel and corporate offices) around 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Chief Dennis Miller said.

During the investigation, police arrested Richard Rivera of North Bergen, 34; Katherine Chavez-Montalvan of Allentown, PA, 32; Allison Chavez-Montalvan of Weehawken, 22; Michelle Romanescu of Jamaica Estates, 31; and Al Jaime of New Milford, 38, Miller said.

Rivera was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, failure to turn methamphetamine over to law enforcement and other drug-related charges.

The remaining four were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Both Allison Chavez-Montalvan and Katherine Chavez-Montalvan were issued their complaint summonses and released from police custody.

Jaime, Rivera and Romanescu were served their complaint warrants and transported to the Hudson County Jail.

